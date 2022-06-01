Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will report sales of $89.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $76.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $365.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,130,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,701,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,699,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,876 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 669,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,297 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $306.97 million, a PE ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

