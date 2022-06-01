Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Conduent by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Conduent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

