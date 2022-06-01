Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 9,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,452. The company has a market cap of $306.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.30. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Conn’s by 53.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

