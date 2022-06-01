Contrasting DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

DCC has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DCC and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DCC and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $24.23 billion N/A $426.64 million N/A N/A Mitesco $120,000.00 310.47 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.80

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DCC and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 1 1 2 0 2.25 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DCC beats Mitesco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DCC Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communication products; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Mitesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

