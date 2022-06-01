Contrasting Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) & 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.53 $3.11 million ($0.04) -31.50 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $381.12 million 6.17 -$83.10 million ($0.13) -53.85

5N Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5N Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 5N Plus and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

5N Plus presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 197.64%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

5N Plus has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -1.50% 1.30% 0.59% Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft -10.54% -2.72% -1.66%

Summary

5N Plus beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications. In addition, the company is involved in animal feed additives and pharmaceutical ingredients as well as offers recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial applications.5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication, and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

