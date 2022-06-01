Contrasting Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) and KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and KE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.18 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -13.55 KE $12.67 billion 1.03 -$82.25 million ($0.08) -167.50

Real Brokerage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KE. KE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Real Brokerage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% KE -0.69% -0.81% -0.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Real Brokerage and KE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 KE 0 2 5 0 2.71

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. KE has a consensus target price of $20.35, suggesting a potential upside of 51.87%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than KE.

Summary

KE beats Real Brokerage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

