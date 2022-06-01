Contrasting University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) & Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Banner 32.46% 12.47% 1.24%

University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banner pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for University Bancorp and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banner 0 2 0 1 2.67

Banner has a consensus target price of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Banner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and Banner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banner $616.92 million 3.20 $201.05 million $5.71 10.05

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banner beats University Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp (Get Rating)

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

