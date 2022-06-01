Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.76.
CPPMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
CPPMF opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $456.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.51. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.84.
About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
