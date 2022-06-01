Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLB. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:CLB opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.19 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

