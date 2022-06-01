Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Jeffrey D. Giles Sells 30,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. 657,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,826. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

