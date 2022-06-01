Core Scientific (CORZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/31/2022 – Core Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.75 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Core Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
- 5/19/2022 – Core Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
- 5/17/2022 – Core Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
- 4/7/2022 – Core Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Shares of CORZ opened at 3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 6.18. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.09 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000.
