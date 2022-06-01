CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Get CorMedix alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

CRMD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 364,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,607. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.