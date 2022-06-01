Couchbase (BASE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Couchbase has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Couchbase by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Couchbase by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

