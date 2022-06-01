Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.56 ($5.74).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.33) to GBX 260 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.45) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Countryside Partnerships stock opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 326.08. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 217.60 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.33). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.56.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

