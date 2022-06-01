Cowen Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $135.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Ambarella stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Ambarella by 116.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 63.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 551.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Ambarella by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

