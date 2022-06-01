Cowen Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $151.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $171.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.40.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 124,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 70,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

