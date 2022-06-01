Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $149.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

