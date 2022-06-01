Craig Hallum Cuts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $85.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 234.25% from the company’s current price.

APPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ APPS opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 146.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 97,808 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 70.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 114.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.