Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 547,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

BAP stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $182.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.9382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,558,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,542,000 after purchasing an additional 227,111 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Credicorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,556,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,340,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,923,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,532,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,734 shares during the period.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

