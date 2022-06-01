Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($32.26) to €30.80 ($33.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of BVRDF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,286. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.