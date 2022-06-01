Credit Suisse Group Lowers Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €95.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €118.00 ($126.88) to €95.00 ($102.15) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PROSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €97.00 ($104.30) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prosus from €73.40 ($78.92) to €69.40 ($74.62) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($131.18) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of PROSY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 636,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,319. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

