Credit Suisse Group Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $315.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.07.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

