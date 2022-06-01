Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to post $222.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.44 million. Criteo reported sales of $220.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $980.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $969.67 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Criteo has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

