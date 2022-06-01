Critical Comparison: Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) vs. Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akouos and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akouos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akouos presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Akouos’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akouos is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akouos and Antibe Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akouos N/A N/A -$86.67 million ($2.83) -1.10 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 27.50 -$14.54 million ($0.50) -1.07

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Akouos. Akouos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Akouos shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akouos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akouos and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akouos N/A -40.01% -33.97% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Volatility & Risk

Akouos has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akouos beats Antibe Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

