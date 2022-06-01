Critical Contrast: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) & Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and Caribou Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 791.09%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus target price of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 256.71%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -74.28% -67.62% Caribou Biosciences -682.39% -27.80% -20.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Caribou Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.67) -1.51 Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million 52.67 -$66.92 million ($2.48) -3.36

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Caribou Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

