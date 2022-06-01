Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRT opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.48%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

