Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.45 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $13.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $14.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crown by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crown by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Crown by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Crown by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

