Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $133.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Higher fee income, and a rise in average loan and deposit balances will drive top-line growth in the upcoming period. Cullen/Frost’s efforts to enhance its presence in the lucrative Texas markets via strategic branch openings and initiatives to diversify its loan-portfolio growth are positives. Backed by a strong liquidity position, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable in the future. However, rising costs due to Houston and Dallas expansion moves and higher marketing expenses might impede bottom-line growth. Any deterioration in credit quality will be concerning. With significant exposure to commercial loans, its loan portfolio seems less diversified.”

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.04. 2,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,667. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,652,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

