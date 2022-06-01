CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $15.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $98.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.22 million to $100.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.96 million, with estimates ranging from $134.62 million to $136.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

CURI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.90. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $15.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

