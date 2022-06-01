Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 661,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $138,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,290. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.54. 5,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,166. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

