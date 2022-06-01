Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYFWF opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
About Cyfrowy Polsat (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyfrowy Polsat (CYFWF)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.