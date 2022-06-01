Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYFWF opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

