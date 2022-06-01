Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
CYRN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 125,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 125.40% and a negative net margin of 85.30%.
Cyren Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.
