Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 628.0 days.

Shares of DSKIF stock remained flat at $$34.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.