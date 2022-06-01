Daktronics (DAKT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

DAKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

