Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $263.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.08 and its 200 day moving average is $285.13.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESG Planning acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 64.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 42,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

