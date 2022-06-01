DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 580,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DatChat during the third quarter worth $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DatChat during the third quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DatChat during the third quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DatChat stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. DatChat has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

