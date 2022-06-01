Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 6,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

