David P. Tusa Sells 25,000 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 170,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $83.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 381,522 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.