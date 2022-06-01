David P. Tusa Sells 25,000 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 170,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $83.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.
Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
