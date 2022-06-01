David P. Tusa Sells 33,306 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $142,216.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $376,135.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SMED stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,819. The company has a market cap of $83.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 89.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 111,811 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.