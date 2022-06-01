David W. Gibbs Buys 25,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 4,720,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

