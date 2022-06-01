David W. Gibbs Purchases 25,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. 4,720,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,707. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after buying an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 19,731,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,958,000 after buying an additional 69,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,387,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,438,000 after buying an additional 122,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,839,000 after buying an additional 206,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $155,600,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UA. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

