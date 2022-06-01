Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $32.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $126.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.09 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.94 million, with estimates ranging from $127.83 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.41. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

