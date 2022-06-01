Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.93. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

