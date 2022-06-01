Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $273,216.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,679 shares of company stock worth $1,692,921. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

