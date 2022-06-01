Deliveroo’s (ROO) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 187 ($2.37) to GBX 94 ($1.19) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Shares of ROO opened at GBX 93.09 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.21. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -5.03. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 79.24 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.02).
About Deliveroo (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
