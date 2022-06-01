Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($86.02) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €35.74 ($38.43) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.89 and its 200 day moving average is €62.74. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($145.11).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

