Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,678,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 2,999,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 721.3 days.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($86.02) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €51.00 ($54.84) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of DLVHF stock remained flat at $$34.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $156.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

