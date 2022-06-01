Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells $319,561.92 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DAL traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,536,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,129,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

