DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

DNACF stock remained flat at $$14.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. DeNA has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.57.

DeNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

