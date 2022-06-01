Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $133.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.85.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.