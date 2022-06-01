Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $133.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.85.
Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.